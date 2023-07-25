Habersham Co. school bus driver starts Youtube channel to educate and inspire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mark Arrowood is stepping out from behind the wheel to bring his fun, energetic personality and love of driving a big yellow bus into the spotlight.

“I want to show the real life of bus driving. I want to show the positive sides. Plus, I like talking to kids. I like getting to know each kid’s names on my bus. Give them a high five when they come on, give them a fist bump when they go off,” said Arrowood.

The Habersham County school bus driver created his own Youtube channel called “Oobies Tips.” Since May, he’s posted more than 20 videos.

Arrowood’s videos cover important topics, such as why traffic laws require you to stop for a school bus or advice for preventing bullying and deescalating conflict between students.

He says it’s the positive feedback from viewers and Arrowood’s community that makes all the extra hours spent editing the videos worthwhile.

“There are people who don’t realize they were called to be a school bus driver, but once they get in there you know that’s what they were meant to do. And I do believe that about Mark,” said Stephanie Walker, transportation director for Habersham County Schools.

Just as he brightens the day of the students on his school bus, Arrowood hopes you tune in for a little pick-me-up.

“I’ve always been like a learn by teaching kind of person and by me putting these videos out, I actually learn by doing the research like wow, even I didn’t know that. So, I’ve got to let you guys know,” Arrowood said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.