Education
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Habersham Co. school bus driver starts Youtube channel to educate and inspire

The Habersham County school bus driver created his own Youtube channel called "Oobies Tips."
By Amanda Rose
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mark Arrowood is stepping out from behind the wheel to bring his fun, energetic personality and love of driving a big yellow bus into the spotlight.

“I want to show the real life of bus driving. I want to show the positive sides. Plus, I like talking to kids. I like getting to know each kid’s names on my bus. Give them a high five when they come on, give them a fist bump when they go off,” said Arrowood.

The Habersham County school bus driver created his own Youtube channel called “Oobies Tips.” Since May, he’s posted more than 20 videos.

Arrowood’s videos cover important topics, such as why traffic laws require you to stop for a school bus or advice for preventing bullying and deescalating conflict between students.

He says it’s the positive feedback from viewers and Arrowood’s community that makes all the extra hours spent editing the videos worthwhile.

“There are people who don’t realize they were called to be a school bus driver, but once they get in there you know that’s what they were meant to do. And I do believe that about Mark,” said Stephanie Walker, transportation director for Habersham County Schools.

Just as he brightens the day of the students on his school bus, Arrowood hopes you tune in for a little pick-me-up.

“I’ve always been like a learn by teaching kind of person and by me putting these videos out, I actually learn by doing the research like wow, even I didn’t know that. So, I’ve got to let you guys know,” Arrowood said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
‘Devastating’ eviction court backlogs impact metro landlords, renters
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status

Latest News

Better Call Harry
Atlanta woman says delivery service lost her insulin, thousand dollar sneakers
Fire truck sirens generic
Person accused of setting fire to trashcans at Buckhead MARTA station arrested
Khaliyah Jones was laid to rest on Tuesday in McDonough.
‘I’m not mad at her for getting in the car’: Mom speaks out after police chase video of daughter’s accused killer released
Fulton County jail
Some heat concerns remain at Fulton County Jail even after air conditioning repairs made