‘I’m not mad at her for getting in the car’: Mom speaks out after police chase video of daughter’s accused killer released

"I look at her like a hero because she sacrificed Khaliyah because she didn’t want anyone else hurt.”
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newly released dash cam video revealed tense moments during a high-speed pursuit involving a Fayetteville police officer.

Police said the driver of the red car being chased was Cameron Hopkins. Officers clocked him exceeding 100 mph before performing a pit maneuver and stopping him. Hopkins is the ex-boyfriend and is facing charges in connection to the death of 19-year-old Khaliyah Jones.

“He was just screaming, ‘Mrs. Jones, Mrs. Jones, Bae wake up!’ and that’s when I asked, ‘did you shoot her?” Bridgette Jones, Khaliyah’s mother, said.

That’s the conversation Bridgette said she had with Hopkins.

RELATED: Police video shows chase, arrest of man who allegedly kidnapped and killed ex

Moments earlier, police said Khaliyah was kidnapped at gunpoint and shot to death inside Hopkins’ car. The tragedy happened exactly one year to the day when police said Hopkins kidnapped Khaliyah once before.

The 20-year-old was out on bond.

This time, police said Hopkins came to Khaliyah’s work at a Fayetteville restaurant and held her at gunpoint.

“I’m not mad at her for getting in the car. I look at her like a hero because she sacrificed Khaliyah because she didn’t want anyone else hurt,” Bridgette said.

After the high-speed chase, which ended at Lovejoy High School, investigators said Hopkins began shooting at police, who used pepper spray in an attempt to get him to surrender.

Inside the car, Khaliyah was found dead.

“We’re going to get some changes about these perpetrators being able to be bonded out,” Bridgette said.

Khaliyah was laid to rest on Tuesday in McDonough.

Hopkins is in custody and was denied bond. He has a preliminary hearing early in August.

