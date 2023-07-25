3-Degree Guarantee
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. After collapsing during practice, James is in stable condition.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California on Monday, a family spokesman said Tuesday.

The spokesman said medical staff treated James on site and he was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the spokesman said. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James announced in May that he would play college basketball for the Trojans. He is an incoming freshman and was one of the top high school prospects in the country.

