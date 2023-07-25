Education
Loganville PD looking for suspects caught on video breaking into business

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Loganville Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into a business.

The surveillance video shows two people breaking into a Loganville business by shattering the glass front door. The video then shows them going behind a counter, taking several items, and then running out.

Police did not specify what business was broken into.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Loganville Police Department at (770) 466-8087 or (770) 464-0310 after business hours.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

