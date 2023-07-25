Man damages window at popular music venue, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a man who allegedly damaged a window at a popular music venue in the city.

A man is accused of damaging a window at the Tabernacle at 152 Luckie St. July 6. Video shows the man throwing an object at the window multiple times before walking away.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.