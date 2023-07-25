Morrow City Council discusses Vietnamese ballots again after controversy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Morrow was set to again consider multilingual ballots at their Tuesday council meeting after their meeting two weeks ago ended in fiery comments over the suggestion.

At the meeting on July 11, Councilwoman Van Tran made the suggestion to print ballots for the city’s upcoming election in Vietnamese upon request. Councilwoman Dorothy Dean then took to the microphone and berated Tran over the suggestion.

“You wanted to get a petition signed to include another country’s language on the American voting ballot. I wanted to let you know that that offended me highly,” said Dean, addressing Tran directly. “You do not deserve to sit on that dais as an elected official. You have failed in your oath of office, you have failed as a citizen of this country, you disregard and you dishonor the oath you took as an American citizen.”

“I would like to say that is un-American and inexcusable,” Dean continued. “Shame on you Van Tran.”

The meeting ended without Tran, who is Vietnamese American, having the ability to respond to Dean’s comments.

“I was shocked, I could not believe it was happening,” Tran told Atlanta News First on Tuesday. “Her statements were really hurtful, not only to me myself, but the minority group that I’m standing for.”

Morrow is 33% Asian American according to the latest census data and about 30% of the city’s population is Vietnamese. It’s the highest Vietnamese population in the state of Georgia.

There’s nothing illegal about multilingual ballots and many cities and counties around Georgia offer them as an option to voters who don’t speak English as their primary language. Gwinnett offers ballots in Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese, DeKalb County offers them in Spanish and Korean, and Athens-Clarke County recently started offering ballots in Spanish.

“We’ve heard from voters that it makes such a big difference to them,” said Jennifer Lee, a policy leader with Asian Americans Advancing Justice. “When they see their language represented, or if they see someone who speaks the language that they do sort of supporting them and encouraging them through the process, it really makes a big difference.”

Lee notes that according to the Voting Rights Act, in cases where 5% or more of a location’s population speak a primary language other than English, election materials including ballots have to be made available in that language.

Councilwoman Dean did not reply to Atlanta News First’s requests for comment.

In the wake of them, a handful of state lawmakers – many belonging to the Asian, Hispanic and Black caucuses – signed a letter condemning Dean’s statements.

“A lot of these individuals are immigrants, they have to pass a citizenship exam, and now they just want to be able to have the right to vote, and to vote in an informed way, which is what I would hope everybody wants,” said Rep. Ruwa Romman (D – Duluth), who signed the letter. “By having those language-access ballots, it benefits everybody.”

