Person accused of setting fire to trashcans at Buckhead MARTA station arrested

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest was made in connection to a massive fire at a Buckhead MARTA station on Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to the Buckhead station on the 2400 block of Piedmont Road after reports of a fire.

“A patron set fire to trashcans on the platform at Buckhead Station causing smoky conditions,” said MARTA officials.

Crews put the fire out.

According to MARTA, rail service has resumed “at normal speeds through the area.”

