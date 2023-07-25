3-Degree Guarantee
Police investigating after unsheltered man found shot near Atlanta restaurant

Police investigation underway along Flat shoals and Glenwood Avenue
Police investigation underway along Flat shoals and Glenwood Avenue(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound outside of a popular Atlanta restaurant.

Officers responded to a person shot call along Flat Shoals and Glenwood Avenue at around 3:44 a.m. Tuesday.

On scene, officers found an unsheltered man visibly injured in the street. Police believe he was shot in the back of a bar and grill-type establishment and tried to walk across the street before collapsing.

The man was rushed to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

