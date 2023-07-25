Police investigating after unsheltered man found shot near Atlanta restaurant
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound outside of a popular Atlanta restaurant.
Officers responded to a person shot call along Flat Shoals and Glenwood Avenue at around 3:44 a.m. Tuesday.
On scene, officers found an unsheltered man visibly injured in the street. Police believe he was shot in the back of a bar and grill-type establishment and tried to walk across the street before collapsing.
The man was rushed to Grady Hospital for treatment.
