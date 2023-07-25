3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: 4-year-old boy hit, killed by stolen car; suspect charged

Police say the suspect sped away from a traffic stop, jumped a curb and hit the 4-year-old boy, who was playing nearby with his mom. (WSYX via CNN)
By WSYX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio man is facing homicide charges after police say he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy while driving a stolen car.

Police in Columbus say they were attempting a traffic stop for a stolen car Saturday night when the driver, 24-year-old Tyrell Shute, sped off. He allegedly jumped a curb, hitting a 4-year-old boy, who was playing nearby with his mom.

Instead of pursuing the suspect, police rushed the boy to the hospital.

“They knew they had very little time. They put that baby in the car, and they drove lights and sirens to that hospital to try to save that baby’s life, to do everything that they possibly could. They took immediate, swift lifesaving measures,” said Brian Toth, vice president of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“To have a child die on your watch, it’s heart-wrenching, and to die the way – this didn’t have to happen. It makes it even worse,” Toth said.

Police say Shute ran away on foot after hitting the child. He was taken into custody Sunday.

Shute faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Court documents show police had also stopped Shute earlier on the night of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
‘Devastating’ eviction court backlogs impact metro landlords, renters
Trae Young married Shelby Miller in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Trae Young marries fiancée Shelby Miller in Bahamas wedding

Latest News

President Biden is establishing a new national monument that will honor Emmett Till, who was...
Biden to honor Emmett Till with national monument
First lady Jill Biden, shown here delivering remarks during the Nashville Pride Festival in...
Jill Biden to mark US reentry into UNESCO with flag-raising ceremony in Paris
Police investigation underway along Flat shoals and Glenwood Avenue
Police investigating after unsheltered man found shot near Atlanta restaurant
Official: Police rushed boy, 4, hit by car to hospital instead of pursuing suspect