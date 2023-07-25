Education
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Some heat concerns remain at Fulton County Jail even after air conditioning repairs made

Fulton County officials said while air conditioning repairs were completed, there are still some units cooling down in the Fulton County Jail.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County officials said while air conditioning repairs were completed, there are still some units cooling down in the Fulton County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, it took some time because of the facility’s large size, but spot coolers were put in place in many areas.

One woman, whose husband is an inmate, told Atlanta News First he complained of extreme heat early Tuesday morning.

“It just upsets me that they released news everything’s fine and it’s not,” she said.

RELATED: $5.3M granted to improve conditions at Fulton County jail

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said her husband has been in custody since May.

She continued to say what her husband described has been the worst so far.

“There needs to be some help, these guys are sweating and there’s no need for them to be in a sweatbox,” she said. “It’s inhumane.”

While speaking with the woman outside of the jail Tuesday afternoon, her husband called and said his unit was starting to cool down.

Still, they both said there had to be a better method of handling a situation like this.

“It’s sad we treat people like this,” she said.

The air conditioning was impacted after a power outage happened during storms in the Georgia area on Friday.

Fulton County released the following statement on Monday after the repairs were complete.

Officials said on Tuesday no heat-related medical emergencies were reported and the staff is checking on units regularly.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
‘Devastating’ eviction court backlogs impact metro landlords, renters
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status

Latest News

DEA seeks to combat fentanyl through education during town hall meeting
Georgia Congressman sponsors resolution to target opioid spread
Some heat concerns remain at Fulton County Jail even after air conditioning repairs made
The kids were flown from Ukraine to the United States because of a group called Uniting for...
19 Ukrainian kids who lost fathers in war take part in Georgia summer camp
Crystal Denise Brown, 36, has been charged with 104 counts of theft by conversion, 104 counts...
Bibb County woman arrested on 200+ theft, forgery charges