Some heat concerns remain at Fulton County Jail even after air conditioning repairs made

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County officials said while air conditioning repairs were completed, there are still some units cooling down in the Fulton County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, it took some time because of the facility’s large size, but spot coolers were put in place in many areas.

One woman, whose husband is an inmate, told Atlanta News First he complained of extreme heat early Tuesday morning.

“It just upsets me that they released news everything’s fine and it’s not,” she said.

RELATED: $5.3M granted to improve conditions at Fulton County jail

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said her husband has been in custody since May.

She continued to say what her husband described has been the worst so far.

“There needs to be some help, these guys are sweating and there’s no need for them to be in a sweatbox,” she said. “It’s inhumane.”

While speaking with the woman outside of the jail Tuesday afternoon, her husband called and said his unit was starting to cool down.

Still, they both said there had to be a better method of handling a situation like this.

“It’s sad we treat people like this,” she said.

The air conditioning was impacted after a power outage happened during storms in the Georgia area on Friday.

Fulton County released the following statement on Monday after the repairs were complete.

Contractors for the Fulton County Department of Real Estate and Asset Management have completed repairs to the chiller at the Fulton County Jail, a key step toward the restoration of air conditioning at the facility. This will allow temperatures to return to the normal range over the course of today. On Friday, July 21, storms caused a large tree to fall on a propane tank at the Fulton County Jail causing the release of a large volume of propane gas. Due to the presence of a flammable gas, maintenance crews were not able to conduct repairs to electrical systems affecting HVAC systems. After the propane gas dispersed, crews were able to better evaluate electrical systems and identify repairs needed to the HVAC system. Crews will continue to collaborate with the Sheriff’s office to ensure that all systems are operational after Friday’s outage.

Officials said on Tuesday no heat-related medical emergencies were reported and the staff is checking on units regularly.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.