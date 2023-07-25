Some heat concerns remain at Fulton County Jail even after air conditioning repairs made
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County officials said while air conditioning repairs were completed, there are still some units cooling down in the Fulton County Jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, it took some time because of the facility’s large size, but spot coolers were put in place in many areas.
One woman, whose husband is an inmate, told Atlanta News First he complained of extreme heat early Tuesday morning.
“It just upsets me that they released news everything’s fine and it’s not,” she said.
The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said her husband has been in custody since May.
She continued to say what her husband described has been the worst so far.
“There needs to be some help, these guys are sweating and there’s no need for them to be in a sweatbox,” she said. “It’s inhumane.”
While speaking with the woman outside of the jail Tuesday afternoon, her husband called and said his unit was starting to cool down.
Still, they both said there had to be a better method of handling a situation like this.
“It’s sad we treat people like this,” she said.
The air conditioning was impacted after a power outage happened during storms in the Georgia area on Friday.
Fulton County released the following statement on Monday after the repairs were complete.
Officials said on Tuesday no heat-related medical emergencies were reported and the staff is checking on units regularly.
