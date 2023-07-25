Education
Strike averted | UPS, Teamsters reach agreement, avoid walkout

UPS and the Teamsters have been locked in negotiations for weeks as they work to avoid a potentially crippling strike of the world’s largest carrier of parcels and packages.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta-based UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have reached an agreement on a new contract only days before about 340,000 Teamster-represented workers were set to strike.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”

The five-year agreement covers U.S. Teamsters-represented employees in small-package roles and is subject to voting and ratification by union members.

The Teamsters represent about 340,000 UPS employees, more than half of the company’s workforce. A quarter of a century ago, 185,000 UPS employees walked off the job for 15 days after a contract dispute.

According to the union, UPS Teamsters working full-time and part-time will receive $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and additional $7.50 more per hour over the contract’s length.

Wages and profits remained the main sticking points in the negotiations’ final hours. The starting pay for part-time workers who handle packages in UPS warehouses is $15.50 an hour, which workers say is not a sustainable wage. Roughly half of UPS Teamsters’ positions are part-time warehouse jobs. The Teamsters wanted an agreement that shares billions of dollars in UPS profit with workers and helps to recruit new members.

UPS delivers the equivalent of about six percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. It delivers around 25 million packages a day, representing about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. That’s about 10 million parcels more than it delivered each day in the years leading up to the pandemic.

A recent study estimates a 10-day UPS strike could have caused $4 billion in losses for consumers and small businesses.

