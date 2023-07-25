Education
Tanker truck carrying nitric oxide involved in crash on I-285 in Sandy Springs

A tanker truck carrying nitric oxide was involved in a crash with multiple other vehicles in Sandy Springs on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sandy Springs
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tanker truck carrying nitric oxide was involved in a crash with multiple other vehicles in Sandy Springs on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The crash happened on I-285 East near the Mount Vernon Bridge. Police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned. Two out of five lanes are closed to traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible as there is no timetable on when all of the lanes will reopen.

