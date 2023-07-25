UPS, Teamsters reach agreement | Biden, Atlanta mayor praise agreement

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta-based UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have reached an agreement on a new contract only days before about 340,000 Teamster-represented workers were set to strike.

According to the Associated Press, the tentative agreement calls for existing full- and part-time UPS union workers to receive $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more per hour over the length of the five-year contract.

The agreement also includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which the union had called the most at risk in the company’s workforce of being exploited and cast aside. Starting pay for part-time workers will be $21 per hour, it said, up from $16.20 today. The average pay for part-timers had been $20, according to the union.

The two sides had already agreed tentatively to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a full holiday for the first time, and ending forced overtime on drivers’ days off. Tentative agreements on safety issues had also been reached, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning. UPS agreed to add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024.

They had also agreed to eliminate a lower-paid category of drivers who work shifts that include weekends, and convert them into regular full-time drivers.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”

The Teamsters represent about 340,000 UPS employees, more than half of the company’s workforce. A quarter of a century ago, 185,000 UPS employees walked off the job for 15 days after a contract dispute.

“The agreement between UPS and labor is welcome news for our local and global workforce, the company who calls Atlanta home and the entire economy,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “Thank you, both parties at all levels for remaining at the table and keeping the lines of communication open to ensure a positive outcome for employees, stakeholders, and customers.”

Later Tuesday, President Joe Biden praised both sides for “coming together, negotiating in good faith, and reaching a tentative agreement today that will avoid a shutdown at UPS.

“While this agreement still awaits final ratification by Teamsters members, today’s announcement moves us closer to a better deal for workers that will also add to our economic momentum,” Biden said in a statement from the White House. “I’ve always said that collective bargaining works by providing workers a seat at the table and the opportunity to improve their lives while contributing fully to their employer’s success. This agreement is a testament to the power of employers and employees coming together to work out their differences at the bargaining table in a manner that helps businesses succeed while helping workers secure pay and benefits they can raise a family on and retire with dignity and respect.”

Wages and profits remained the main sticking points in the negotiations’ final hours. The starting pay for part-time workers who handle packages in UPS warehouses is $15.50 an hour, which workers say is not a sustainable wage. Roughly half of UPS Teamsters’ positions are part-time warehouse jobs. The Teamsters wanted an agreement that shares billions of dollars in UPS profit with workers and helps to recruit new members.

UPS delivers the equivalent of about six percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. It delivers around 25 million packages a day, representing about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. That’s about 10 million parcels more than it delivered each day in the years leading up to the pandemic.

A recent study estimates a 10-day UPS strike could have caused $4 billion in losses for consumers and small businesses.

