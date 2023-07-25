Wanted man wearing body armor shot by Sandy Springs police during arrest attempt, officials say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An officer-involved shooting in Sandy Springs that stemmed from an attempt to arrest a wanted man is under investigation, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Sante Fe Parkway.

Police said they tried to arrest the wanted man and the “subject confronted the officers with a firearm.”

Shooting investigation at apartment complex in Sandy Springs (Atlanta News First)

Sandy Springs police said the suspect was shot in the body armor they were wearing.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

Sandy Springs police said no officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story.

