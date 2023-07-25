Education
Wanted man wearing body armor shot by Sandy Springs police during arrest attempt, officials say

The GBI is investigating the incident
Shooting investigation at apartment complex in Sandy Springs
Shooting investigation at apartment complex in Sandy Springs
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An officer-involved shooting in Sandy Springs that stemmed from an attempt to arrest a wanted man is under investigation, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Sante Fe Parkway.

Police said they tried to arrest the wanted man and the “subject confronted the officers with a firearm.”

Shooting investigation at apartment complex in Sandy Springs

Shooting investigation at apartment complex in Sandy Springs


Sandy Springs police said the suspect was shot in the body armor they were wearing.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

Sandy Springs police said no officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story.

