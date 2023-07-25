Woman accused of shoplifting, pepper-spraying employees at Buckhead store
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating after a woman accused of shoplifting allegedly pepper-sprayed employees at a retail store in Buckhead.
Officers responded to the Old Navy on the 3000 block of Peachtree Road on Monday.
According to police, employees of the store said they confronted a woman they believed was shoplifting. That’s when she allegedly placed the taken items into a vehicle and returned to pepper-spray staff members before running away.
Affected employees and some customers reported non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the incident continues.
