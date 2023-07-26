3 dogs killed in house fire, DeKalb County fire department says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three dogs were killed in a house fire that happened in DeKalb County on Wednesday, according to fire department officials.

The fire happened at a one-story house in the 3600 block of Roman Woods Drive.

Fire department officials said there were six dogs inside the house at the time of the fire. One of the dogs belonged to a DeKalb County firefighter, who responded to the fire. The firefighter dropped his dog off to be watched while he was at work. His dog survived.

Fire department officials said no people were injured in the fire.

