4 injured in massive Cobb County house fire, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people are in the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Marietta, according to Cobb County fire officials.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the front and left sides of the house along the 1700 block of Merry Oak Road. The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Responding fire crews told Atlanta News First they had to use ladders to get inside the windows after learning four people were still inside.

Three of the victims were pulled through the windows and had to be taken to the hospital for what officials described as smoke and fire injuries.

The fourth person managed to escape the fire, but sustained injuries. They were taken to the hospital as well.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

