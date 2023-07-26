Education
Atlanta Falcons return to practice field for training camp

The 2023 NFL season is fast approaching and the Atlanta Falcons returned to the field on Tuesday for training camp.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons returned to the field on Tuesday for training camp at their Flowery Branch practice facility.

Some of the benefits of training camp are the opportunities for fans to attend open practices and possibly watch their favorite players up close.

Fans will have several opportunities to attend training camp coming up beginning on Thursday morning at the IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch.

The Falcons had a disappointing season, finishing with a 7-10 record for the second consecutive season and fourth in the NFC South. The NFC South was the worst division in the NFL in 2022.

The good news for the Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith is that quarterback Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL in February. Brady joined the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 after leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships in his 20 seasons. Brady also led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl championship in 2020.

The Falcons may have a better chance at competing for the division without trying to fend off Brady.

Fans can attend practice on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at IBM Performance Field. There are also training camp practices scheduled for fans to attend during the first two weeks of August.

Receiver Drake London said it best — there’s a new leader in the room. You can tell second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder is well respected by his teammates given how they talk about him.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. The team appears optimistic about Ridder heading into his second season.

“He does a phenomenal job,” said Falcons guard Chris Lindstorm. “Being able to get reps and working with him is going to be great.”

London said Ridder and the receivers have spent a lot of time together this offseason, more times than you can count on your fingers and toes. In and outside the facility.

If you ask Chris Lindstrom why he’s so optimistic about Ridder’s first full season as the Falcons leader, he’ll tell you this.

On Aug. 8, the Falcons will welcome the Miami Dolphins into Georgia for a joint practice session ahead of their 2023 preseason opener.

For more information on the Falcons training camp schedule, click here.

