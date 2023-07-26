Education
Atlanta police make new arrest in Bre’Asia Powell murder case

The family of Bre'Asia Powell want an end to senseless gun violence.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police announced they have made a new arrest in the shooting death of Bre’Asia Powell.

Police said 19-year-old Tsenre Mosley was arrested July 25. Mosley has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police said Mosley was arrested as part of Operation Heatwave, the Atlanta Police Department’s summer crackdown on gang activity.

Powell was killed in a shooting at Benjamin E. Mays High School May 28. Her death sparked outrage across Atlanta and a renewed plea from city leaders to end youth violence. The Atlanta City Council passed a resolution less than a month after her death that strengthened the youth curfew in Atlanta.

Police said Powell was an “unintended victim” of the shooting.

Two other arrests were made in connection with the shooting last month. 18-year-old Jaquan Withers and 19-year-old Willie Dennis are currently in Fulton County Jail.

Police said they are looking for additional suspects in the case.

