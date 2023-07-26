Education
Bowen Homes neighborhood to be revived with federal $40 million grant

More than 2,000 rental and ownership housing units will be built on the 74-acre plot of land.
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National lawmakers from Georgia have secured millions of dollars to build affordable housing units in the Bowen Homes neighborhood, which was demolished in 2009.

Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Congresswoman Nikema Williams announced the $40 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday. More than 2,000 rental and ownership housing units will be built on the 74-acre plot of land, a statement said. A Community Resources Center and Innovation Hub will also offer residents space for commercial ventures and job training.

“I grew up in rural Alabama in a house with no indoor plumbing or running water. We didn’t have much but we had the security that came from a roof over our heads,” Williams said. “My lived experience taught me that access to dignified housing is a right.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called the project “transformative,” adding that Bowen Homes was one of the city’s most resilient communities.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

