Braves help clean up baseball and softball fields at Booker T. Washington High School

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Volunteers helped with service projects around Booker T. Washington High School as a part of the Atlanta Braves ‘Hank Aaron Week.’

“It really helps us with our baseball fields, our flower beds, our storage containers are being built and painted and engraved with logos,” said Principal Wade Williams.

The school is the Braves’ Hank Aaron All-Star School this year. Off the baseball diamond, Aaron was known for his philanthropic work around Atlanta.

“We chose Booker T. Washington this year because of their baseball team and their baseball coach. We really wanted to support the baseball community here at Booker T. Washington,” said Danielle Bedasse, the Executive Director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation. “The history of this school in this community is really special. And if we can shine some light on that this year and be a part of it, it’s really an honor to do so.”

Volunteers from the Braves, Home Depot, and Hands on Atlanta spiffed up parts of the school before students get back to campus on Tuesday.

“Every year we have to retool and reboot to make sure we get even better,” said Principal Wade.

And that rebooting can take extra effort because of the school’s age.

“We are about to turn 100. Booker T. Washington has been a staple in this community, a staple in Atlanta for many years, and produced many scholars to do great things,” said Principal Wade.

The Braves will conclude their week at a L.E.A.D Center For Youth Ambassador Signing Day and Luncheon on Thursday. The event, which features a ring ceremony in the Hank Aaron Terrace, focuses on empowering Black youth to overcome crime, poverty, and racism.

