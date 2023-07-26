‘Clarkston is a dumpster fire’ | Police shortage sparks heated meeting

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clarkston residents expressed their concerns and frustrations to city leaders about their dwindling police department on Tuesday evening.

The city would be fully staffed with 21 officers, but they’re projected to be down to just eight officers by the end of July.

That means there are only two officers per shift serving a city of roughly 14,500 people, according to comments made by council members.

“Unprotected. That’s what we are. It makes me scared,” one woman told the city council during public comment.

Clarkston City Council raised the minimum pay for police officers to $52,000 earlier this year. But councilman Jamie Carrol would like to see that increase again to between 55 and 60 thousand to be more competitive with other agencies across Metro Atlanta.

“Let’s go to the bargaining table and find a way to bring the police officers back into Clarkston like we once upon a time had,” one man said during public comment.

Others that spoke publicly Tuesday night said it’s not just about the money. They allege there’s a “toxic work environment” being caused by city leadership.

“It’s not salary increase that can make them remain here. They complain about the working conditions. They are being dehumanized,” Clarkston resident Glory Kilanko said.

Many called on the mayor, council, and city manager to fix the alleged internal problems to create a healthier environment for police officers.

“Clarkston is a dumpster fire. It’s your fault. It happened on your watch.” Clarkston resident Andrew Stanley said to the city council. “You could pay me a million dollars and I wouldn’t work for this city police department. It’s shameful. It’s embarrassing. Do you want to get quality police officers here? Solve the underlying problem you have.”

Clarkston Police are holding a job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3913 Church St.

Click here for more information.

On Friday, as first reported by our partner Decaturish.com, the Finance Director emailed the Mayor and City Council alerting them of potential financial mismanagement by City Manager, Shawanna Qawiy.

Earlier this month, Clarkston held a job fair to help recruit police officers.

Clarkston City Council is planning to hold a town hall meeting sometime next week to hear more concerns from residents. Tuesday’s meeting was strictly focused on police pay.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.