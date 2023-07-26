Community mourning death of Heard County High School football player
FRANKLIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Heard County community is mourning a high school football player who recently passed away.
Heard County Braves Football player Antwon Carter recently passed away.
He played running back and outside linebacker for the Braves, according to Maxpreps.com. In his three seasons, he had 563 total rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also totaled 60 tackles and seven tackles for losses.
The football team released a statement after Carters’ passing saying:
Heard County High School Official Shane Lasseter said Carter was loved and very well respected by everyone around him.
The cause of Carter’s death has not been released.
The Heard County Braves open the 2023 season against Bremen on Aug. 18.
