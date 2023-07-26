Community mourning death of Heard County High School football player

FRANKLIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Heard County community is mourning a high school football player who recently passed away.

Heard County Braves Football player Antwon Carter recently passed away.

He played running back and outside linebacker for the Braves, according to Maxpreps.com. In his three seasons, he had 563 total rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also totaled 60 tackles and seven tackles for losses.

Until we see you again in Heaven.. We love you, Antwon! #23 pic.twitter.com/BbXGMcUwp8 — Heard County Braves Football (@HeardBraves) July 25, 2023

The football team released a statement after Carters’ passing saying:

To know Antwon was to love him. He had the most contagious smile in the world. He was a friend to so many and a brother to everyone who shared a locker room with him. While nothing about today seems right or makes sense, and we don’t have an answer to every why, we know this - Antwon Carter was loved and loved others. You will be missed is just not adequate enough to say with the massive impact you made as a son, a brother, a teammate. We will never forget him, we will always honor his name, and he will be forever loved in our hearts. We love you #23.

Heard County High School Official Shane Lasseter said Carter was loved and very well respected by everyone around him.

The cause of Carter’s death has not been released.

The Heard County Braves open the 2023 season against Bremen on Aug. 18.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.