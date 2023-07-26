Education
Cooling center to open in Atlanta

The City of Atlanta will open a cooling center on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to...
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta will open a cooling center on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to heat up.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot all week, highs in the mid to upper 90s expected

The cooling center, which will be at the old MLK Natatorium at 90 Boulevard NE, will be open from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The cooling center will be open:

  • Thursday, July 27, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Friday, July 28, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 30, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Monday, July 31, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

City officials said water will be provided at the center.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

