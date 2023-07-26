Cooling center to open in Atlanta
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta will open a cooling center on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to heat up.
The cooling center, which will be at the old MLK Natatorium at 90 Boulevard NE, will be open from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The cooling center will be open:
- Thursday, July 27, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Friday, July 28, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, July 30, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Monday, July 31, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
City officials said water will be provided at the center.
