Crews working to repair water main break near northeast Atlanta apartment complex

Water main break near northeast Atlanta apartment complex
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are responding to a water main break near an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta.

Water could be seen erupting out of the ground just outside of the Ansley Forest Apartments on Monroe Drive early Wednesday morning.

The extent of the damage to the nearby complex or when the water main is expected to be repaired remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

