Falcons kickoff training camp in Flowery Branch

TE Kyle Pitts returns to the field and much more
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on...
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, center, runs drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons kicked off 2023 training camp in Flowery Branch on Wednesday morning.

Head coach Arthur Smith, who was rocking a new mustache, said he felt amped up in the morning meeting with the team because “what’s not to be excited about.”

Another reason for the excitement- tight end Kyle Pitts made his return to the field for practice since suffering an MCL injury in November of last season.

“Felt pretty good,” Pitts said. “It was fun being back out here with the guys.”

The tight end added that he felt pretty close to 100 percent following his first practice.

CAMP NOTES:

- Arthur Smith was rocking a new mustache in which he said: ““It’s a lifestyle change. It’s not for everybody.”

- Assistant GM Kyle Smith said that what they’ve been able to put together to this point makes him as excited and optimistic as he has been.

- QB Desmond Ridder had an up-and-down day; Jaylinn Hawkins picked him off near the end of practice

-Fan are welcomed to practice on Thursday

