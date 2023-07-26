Falcons kickoff training camp in Flowery Branch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons kicked off 2023 training camp in Flowery Branch on Wednesday morning.

Arthur Smith talked on the identity he wants his team to take on in camp and said they will evolve to the strengths of their personnel. They want to be a strong team up front and there’s little things they can do as a smart football team to take the next step #DirtyBirds — Baillie Burmaster (@baillie_burm) July 26, 2023

Head coach Arthur Smith, who was rocking a new mustache, said he felt amped up in the morning meeting with the team because “what’s not to be excited about.”

Another reason for the excitement- tight end Kyle Pitts made his return to the field for practice since suffering an MCL injury in November of last season.

“Felt pretty good,” Pitts said. “It was fun being back out here with the guys.”

The tight end added that he felt pretty close to 100 percent following his first practice.

TE Kyle Pitts on the field for Falcons training camp #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/FqE2RSjY8N — Baillie Burmaster (@baillie_burm) July 26, 2023

CAMP NOTES:

- Arthur Smith was rocking a new mustache in which he said: ““It’s a lifestyle change. It’s not for everybody.”

- Assistant GM Kyle Smith said that what they’ve been able to put together to this point makes him as excited and optimistic as he has been.

- QB Desmond Ridder had an up-and-down day; Jaylinn Hawkins picked him off near the end of practice

-Fan are welcomed to practice on Thursday

