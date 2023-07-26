Family of murdered Gwinnett County teen calls for accountability one year since abduction, death

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a Gwinnett County teen who was abducted and kidnapped spent the one-year mark of her disappearance demanding accountability.

Maria Manazares-Salgado visits her daughter’s grave at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville several times. Susana Morales was her youngest child. The visits never are easy, but she finds comfort in being near her.

“I think it brings some kind of peace to me knowing that she’s here,” Manazares-Salgado said. “I miss her every day. I want her here with me and it’s not something I can do.”

Morales was kidnapped on July 26, 2022, while leaving a friend’s Norcross apartment. The 16-year-old’s body was found nine months later in a wooded area about an hour east.

Former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant is currently in jail charged with the teen’s death.

On the somber one year anniversary of Morales’ abduction, her family and their attorney’s called on the City of Doraville to take responsibility for the “system-wide failures” that led to the teen’s death. They said the City continues to deny liability despite there being warning signs from Bryant.

“City of Doraville Police Department knew or should have known the dangers presented by then-police officer Miles Bryant but failed to take any corrective action,” said Alex Northover, an attorney representing the Morales family.

As Atlanta News First previously reported, court documents show Bryant had a history of trying to break into the homes of girls he had a romantic interest in. He was also accused of stalking a young woman in December, but a supervisor cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“Kids should be able to go visit a friend’s house and not have to worry about the security officers trying to prey on them or hurt them,” said Kamala Sessoms, another attorney representing Morales’ family. “That’s why the City of Doraville needs to take responsibility.”

Susana’s mother is grateful her daughter’s accused killer is behind bars, but she and her attorneys believe the Doraville Police Department failed her family and the community.

“All I really want is justice for my daughter,” Manazares-Salgado said.

Northover and Sessoms have yet to file a lawsuit on behalf of Morales’ family, but they said they will pursue “all legal remedies” if needed.

The City of Doraville did not respond to Atlanta News First’s request for comment.

