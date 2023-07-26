Education
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Family of murdered Gwinnett County teen calls for accountability one year since abduction, death

Susana Morales’ family says City of Doraville continues to deny liability despite there being warning signs from former officer charged with her death
“I miss her every day. I want her here with me and it’s not something I can do.”
By Zac Summers
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a Gwinnett County teen who was abducted and kidnapped spent the one-year mark of her disappearance demanding accountability.

Maria Manazares-Salgado visits her daughter’s grave at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville several times. Susana Morales was her youngest child. The visits never are easy, but she finds comfort in being near her.

“I think it brings some kind of peace to me knowing that she’s here,” Manazares-Salgado said. “I miss her every day. I want her here with me and it’s not something I can do.”

Morales was kidnapped on July 26, 2022, while leaving a friend’s Norcross apartment. The 16-year-old’s body was found nine months later in a wooded area about an hour east.

Former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant is currently in jail charged with the teen’s death.

On the somber one year anniversary of Morales’ abduction, her family and their attorney’s called on the City of Doraville to take responsibility for the “system-wide failures” that led to the teen’s death. They said the City continues to deny liability despite there being warning signs from Bryant.

“City of Doraville Police Department knew or should have known the dangers presented by then-police officer Miles Bryant but failed to take any corrective action,” said Alex Northover, an attorney representing the Morales family.

As Atlanta News First previously reported, court documents show Bryant had a history of trying to break into the homes of girls he had a romantic interest in. He was also accused of stalking a young woman in December, but a supervisor cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“Kids should be able to go visit a friend’s house and not have to worry about the security officers trying to prey on them or hurt them,” said Kamala Sessoms, another attorney representing Morales’ family. “That’s why the City of Doraville needs to take responsibility.”

Susana’s mother is grateful her daughter’s accused killer is behind bars, but she and her attorneys believe the Doraville Police Department failed her family and the community.

“All I really want is justice for my daughter,” Manazares-Salgado said.

Northover and Sessoms have yet to file a lawsuit on behalf of Morales’ family, but they said they will pursue “all legal remedies” if needed.

The City of Doraville did not respond to Atlanta News First’s request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Khaliyah Jones was laid to rest on Tuesday in McDonough.
‘I’m not mad at her for getting in the car’: Mom speaks out after police chase video of daughter’s accused killer released
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
Eviction court backlogs are ‘devastating,’ metro Atlanta landlords say

Latest News

1 killed, 3 injured in Cobb County house fire
How to beat the heat during metro Atlanta summer
Beer is a $1.9 million industry in Georgia. Data shows there are 171 breweries across the...
Georgia breweries pushing for changes to beer laws
Georgia breweries pushing for changes to beer laws