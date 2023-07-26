Fayette County summer camp refreshes kids’ minds ahead of new school year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When students head back to class over the next few weeks, many of them may need a refresher course.

The “summer slide” or “brain drain” is the idea that over the summer break, students stop learning and even lose some of what they gained during the school year. But a summer camp in Fayette County is helping students stay on track. Dozens of young people in Fayetteville will be book-ready when school starts next week thanks to the nonprofit AVPride’s summer camp.

“I want to be a scientist,” said Allyson Goode, a 10-year-old who has been attending the camp for the past three years.

As students like Goode wrapped up a summer of fun with outdoor games at the camp, many said they were excited for the new school year. But academically, that may not be the case. On average, children lose one month of learning during the summer. A recent Harvard study found that post-pandemic students in grades 3 through 8 lost the equivalent of a half year of learning in math and a quarter of a year in reading.

That’s why AVPride invites kids of all ages from Fayette and surrounding counties to bridge the learning-loss gap by offering educational activities, including STEAM — an acronym that stands for the learning areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

“Once we built a car powered by balloons,” Goode said. “And another time we did projects, and I made a Ferris wheel.”

AVPride started a new program this summer called Great Adventures, where students go on field trips. AVPride board member Mary Johnson personally funded a trip to the Atlanta Center for Puppetry Arts.

“It opens up their world just a little bit more and tells them that there’s something more, something bigger, something better,” Johnson said.

AVPride is hoping the community will step up with donations to fund more field trips next summer. You can learn more about making a monetary donation by visiting their website here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.