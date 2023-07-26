Education
First Alert Forecast: Nothing short of a hot stretch of days ahead

Highs in the mid to upper 90s with isolated afternoon storms
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our more pleasant Summer afternoons are now coming to an end.

This morning is off to a warmer and more humid start, which will translate into a slightly hotter and more humid afternoon.

High temperatures today will climb into the mid 90s, with some low 90s expected for our northern suburbs under mostly sunny skies. The humidity will also be slightly higher today, so it will feel closer to 100.

Another air quality alert is also in place today, so if you suffer from respiratory issues, limit time outside this afternoon.

A few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Any storms that fire up could be very heavy rain producers.

Expect mid to upper 90s, with heat indices near 100 to persist through the rest of the work week. Isolated storms will also be possible in the afternoon and evening through Friday.

The weekend will remain hot, with mainly dry afternoons. Both Saturday and Sunday evening carry a 30% coverage of showers and storms.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s, so be sure the kids have plenty of water if they’re headed back to the classroom!

