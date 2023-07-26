FIRST ALERT | Triple-digit temperatures expected for first time in 4 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hot weather pattern is developing across the mid-south and southeast. Temperatures will soar heading into the weekend and are forecast to approach records late this weekend.

A ridge of high pressure is expanding out of the scorched southern plains and into the southeast this week. The workweek began with afternoon temperatures warming into the lower 90s. The warming trend has continued into mid-week and temperatures are forecast to keep climbing as we end the workweek. Actual high temperatures will flirt with 100° Saturday through Tuesday of next week. Depending on how much humidity lingers into the afternoons, it’ll feel like it’s hotter than 100°.

heat is in the forecast (WANF, GRAY MEDIA)

The last time Atlanta officially reached 100° was August 13th, 2019. You can always get the latest forecast and a look at how hot it feels outside, in the First Alert Weather App.

The heat is forecast to only gradually subside heading into the middle of next week as high pressure slides away and a front approaches the region.

Stay cool and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest time of the day; roughly between 2 and 7 p.m. Drink plenty of water and remember the electrolytes, too.

