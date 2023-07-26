Education
Forsyth Co. Animal Shelter nears capacity, adopters and foster parents needed

Forsyth County Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Lacopella: ‘When shelters reach capacity and adoptions slow, it is even more challenging to provide the quality care that each animal deserves’
MCAS director, Stacey Harman holds two of the six kittens found abandoned outside the shelter on Wednesday.(WVVA News)
MCAS director, Stacey Harman holds two of the six kittens found abandoned outside the shelter on Wednesday.(WVVA News)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is asking for the community to adopt and foster animals as it nears its holding capacity.

The shelter currently has more than 50 dogs and 180 cats and kittens who need a home, a statement from the shelter said. The shelter’s adoption rate has decreased by 10% since 2022, with just 312 animals adopted this year.

“When shelters reach capacity and adoptions slow, it is even more challenging to provide the quality care that each animal deserves,” Shelter Manager Cindy Lacopella said. “Forsyth County has always been a very pet-friendly community, and we are urging residents to open their homes to animals in need so we can continue to rescue, reunite and rehome animals.”

Forsyth County Animal Shelter isn’t the only shelter struggling. LifeLine Animal Project recently said it had to euthanize more than 100 animals in DeKalb and Fulton counties due to overcrowding.

For those who can’t adopt, fostering helps too, the statement said. The shelter provides supplies for fostered animals, including food, medication, kennels, and toys.

To browse the shelter’s adoptable animals, click here. To sign up to be a foster parent, click here.

