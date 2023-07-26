Forsyth County is looking for poll workers, here’s how you can become one

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Forsyth County is looking for poll workers ahead of its 2023 and 2024 elections.

The county’s Voter Registrations & Elections Department announced it will host a number of poll worker preview sessions and invites interested residents to learn more about how to get involved.

“Poll workers are the foundation of the election process,” said Voter Registrations & Elections Director Mandi Smith. “People may not realize that it takes 650+ poll workers to make an election cycle happen. We simply couldn’t do it without them, and we look forward to meeting with residents who are interested in finding out more about potentially serving as a poll worker.”

The sessions will begin July 26 and continue through September at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office on Sawnee Drive.

Each session date is as follows:

Wednesday, July 26, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7, from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

There will also be two sessions held at 10 E. Main Street, Suite 210 in Cumming on Monday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is required. Click here to sign up.

For more information on becoming a Forsyth County poll worker, click here.

