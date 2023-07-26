Education
GBI investigates officers shooting man at Sandy Springs apartment

A shooting involving police officers in Sandy Springs that stemmed from an attempt to arrest a wanted man is under investigation.
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into a shooting involving police officers that happened on Tuesday in Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs Police Department officers went to the Victoria Heights Condominiums off Roswell Road for a drug investigation at about 3:30 p.m. When they knocked on the door of an apartment, 27-year-old Benjamin Wright stepped outside wearing an armored vest and pointing a handgun at officers, the GBI statement said.

Two officers reportedly fired at him, hitting him in the vest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Neighbors recall chaotic scene after man shot by police in Sandy Springs

At first, the officers didn’t realize they hit Wright, the statement said. They arrested Wright, who was wanted on active warrants, and a woman at the apartment. But when they noticed they had hit him, the police department called the GBI to investigate.

Wright had minor injuries from the incident and was taken to the hospital.

The GBI said this is the 55th officer-involved shooting it has been asked to investigate in 2023.

