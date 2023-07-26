Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Berry College, founded by Martha Berry back in 1902, is the world’s largest college campus at 27,000 acres.

That’s twice the size of Manhattan Island.

But its beauty is something even the college’s founder knew would stand the test of time.

“She saw beauty as part of education. And she wanted people to be inspired by it, to aspire to it. To recognize the value it brings to life,” said Steve Briggs, the president of Berry College.

Briggs, who has spent the last 17 years at Berry College, says he always feels honored the school continues to be listed among the most beautiful college campuses in the country.

This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful behind Stanford University in California.

“We work hard to keep the spaciousness, to keep the view lines, to keep the trees beautiful. And Martha Berry was a genius at seeing where to spot buildings. They are always at a rise at the top of the hills. She even would plant the trees decades before she built the buildings,” he said.

Berry College maintains 600 acres of lush grasses, meadows, and pastures along with 88 miles of hiking and biking trails.

The idyllic pastoral setting is filled with wildlife like deer and even bald eagles.

“I find myself just walking around being amazed and in awe especially at sunset or sunrise,” said Riley Roberts, a freshman at Berry College.

It’s a view, the roughly 2200 students at Berry College don’t take for granted.

“Sometimes you’re walking to class and you have to stop and say, oh my gosh, I live here,” said Daniel Argueta, a sophomore at Berry College.

RELATED: Georgia college grads stress ahead of student debt payments resuming

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.