Georgia veteran gifted a mortgage-free home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sgt Daniel Karafiat and his family were surprised Wednesday with a fully furnished, mortgage-free house.

“We honor you and your sacrifices. As a small token of our gratitude we award you this new home,” said Matt Fabre with PulteGroup.

PulteGroup partnered with a national nonprofit called Operation Homefront to make this happen.

Sgt Karafiat enlisted at 22 years old. He volunteered to serve in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. He served 10 years, he was deployed 3 times. He medically retired in 2022.

“To this community, we are incredibly happy to start this chapter of our lives here. We are now home and we couldn’t be happier for it to be here with all of you,” said Sgt Karafiat.

This is the 78th home that PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program has made possible. Operation Homefront helps find the right families for each home. They said about 200-400 veterans apply for each house.

Housing is just one of many programs the nonprofit offers veterans and their families, across the country.

“We hope it is a place where you will make memories and you will find rest. Our hope is this community and this home will make your life better,” said Fabre.

This family’s home was finished two months early so the kids would be settled in before their school year starts.

“My promise to all of you is to live up to and be worthy of this incredible opportunity through my actions and not just my words,” said Sgt Karafiat.

