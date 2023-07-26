Griffin police arrest 12-year-old in connection to 84 car break-ins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Griffin have arrested a 12-year-old in connection to 84 car break-ins, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Over the past month, several businesses by the North Expressway Corridor reported a string of break-ins and thefts. With the help of surveillance footage, the Griffin Police Department was able to identify the boy and arrest him on Wednesday. The 12-year-old also faces five counts of criminal trespassing, with more charges to come.

If you have any information about the case, police ask you to call the Griffin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 229-6452.

