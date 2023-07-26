How to beat the heat during metro Atlanta summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People in metro Atlanta are bracing for triple digits with temperatures set to soar heading into the weekend.

But whether it’s your first summer in metro Atlanta or just one of many, people in the metro share a common goal, which is just trying to stay cool.

“I’m used to these Atlanta summers, I’ve been in business since ‘05,″ said Mitchell Lykins.

For those like Lykins and his team working outside 6 or more hours a day, that means seeking shade whenever he can.

“We drink a lot more water and we also have AC in the truck.”

“It’s been super-hot, we were going to put a pool up but we haven’t done it yet so we said let’s go to the park,” said Krystal Pratt who was visiting the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood with her family.

Health experts say this time of year, it’s important for adults, and especially children to start hydrating to prevent heat-related illness.

“Really just making sure you’re offering fluids every 30 minutes if it’s an activity that is going to be over an hour then you may want to consider electrolyte-containing solutions,” said Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician, Dr. Sarah Lazarus.

If possible, stay inside during key parts of the day.

“Try to stay as much as you can inside between peak heat hours which is between 10 am and 4 pm,” said Dr. Lazarus.

