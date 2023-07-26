Education
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Kitten found with severe burns is now up for adoption

The Arizona Humane Society has now placed the kitten up for adoption after intensive treatment...
The Arizona Humane Society has now placed the kitten up for adoption after intensive treatment for her burns.(Arizona Humane Society)
By Dani Birzer and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A kitten found with severe burns after a fire is on the road to recovery and is up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society.

Libby is an 11-month-old domestic shorthair cat who has been undergoing treatment for severe burns for months after she was found as an injured stray kitten.

KPHO reports the kitten was found with burned, raw pads, whiskers, ears and nose. She also had melted plastic all over her body covered in the smell of smoke.

Libby was treated intensely for a month, including several surgeries, and underwent three more months of recovery.

Rescuers said her new hair growth over the once-burned patches is white, adding some fresh color to her coat.

Pets up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society have a $20 adoption fee until the end of July.

Visit the humane society’s website to see all of the pets available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
‘Devastating’ eviction court backlogs impact metro landlords, renters
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status

Latest News

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Joel Martens on rape and sexual...
Chiropractor accused of rape, having sexual contact with child
FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning...
Biden’s dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in...
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70
FILE - The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept....
UPS, Teamsters reach agreement | Biden, Atlanta mayor praise agreement