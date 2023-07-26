Law enforcement: Hundreds of pills seized during Carroll County man’s arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, a drug bust resulted in the arrest of one man after a months-long investigation into the distribution of opioid pills in Carroll County, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Daniel, 45, was charged with trafficking oxycodone, two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule III with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office said the Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) Unit conducted search warrants on two houses on Hong Liver Road and Park Drive. The searches led to the seizure of 650 oxycodone pills, 55 amphetamine pills, 117 methadone pills, 200 suboxone strips, and seven firearms. The sheriff’s office said 21 of the oxycodone pills were pressed with fentanyl.

The ACE Unit is a combined group of investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Carrollton Police Department, and the University of West Georgia Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.