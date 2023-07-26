Measuring the impact of Georgia’s consumption of ‘forever chemicals’

ROME, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Twice a month in her 20-year-old minivan, Callie Swafford hits the road for an essential resource: clean drinking water.

She’s on her way to fill up five-gallon water jugs at a natural spring at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. It takes her about 25 minutes to drive from her home outside of Rome.

It’s a routine Swafford feels is necessary to ensure her family’s drinking water is safe after the state discovered high levels of a cancer-causing toxin in a river Rome used for its drinking water for decades.

“It feels very third world, especially when my daughter was a baby and I’d have her strapped to my back,” Swafford said.

The chemical of concern: perfluoroalkyl or PFAS for short, used by manufacturers for decades to make products water and oil resistant, like non-stick cookware, stain-resistant carpet and food packages. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to diagnosed high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney cancer, and other serious health conditions. It is estimated that at least 16 million people in the U.S. have been exposed to PFAS through their drinking water.

To respond to the contamination, Rome shut down its primary water intake facility in 2016 on the Oostanaula River, where the state identified the toxin. Rome is currently using another river for its drinking water.

The city is also building a new, multi-million dollar water treatment plant that will eventually remove the toxin. It will be paid for from settlement agreements reached this year with carpet manufacturers, chemical companies, and the City of Dalton, accused in a lawsuit of depositing water laced with the toxin upstream.

“We don’t know the complete scope of how it will affect our bodies, how it will affect our babies,” Swafford said. “I just want to know, is there as much cause for concern as is what is being presented?”

To find out, Atlanta News First Investigates traveled to Wilmington, North Carolina, which uncovered a similar problem in its water in 2017. How it took action could serve as a road map to how Georgia might respond.

The Cape Rear River flows through the city, providing drinking water to Wilmington and other communities. Just like Rome, its source of contamination is upstream, linked to a company that dumped PFAS into its water for decades.

“Over 500,000 people were all impacted,” said Kemp Burdette, the head of the Cape Fear River Watch, an environmental watchdog group. “They all found out on the same day that their drinking water supply was contaminated,”

To measure the impact, he and more than 300 Wilmington-area residents took part in a study conducted by North Carolina State University to test their blood for the toxin. According to the study, it “detected PFAS in almost everyone who participated no matter where they lived” higher than the natural average.

The results broke down into three different tiers based on the total concentrations of seven specific PFAS compounds in blood. If a participant’s sum total PFAS was two or less, the recommendation was simple: maintain usual medical care. If it was higher than 20, the health recommendations were more extensive, including increased screenings for multiple types of cancers, hypertension, cholesterol and thyroid issues.

Burdette’s blood results were among the most contaminated in the entire study.

“I expected it to be high, but it is certainly shocking and certainly kind of terrifying,” Burdette said.

Burdette’s doctor, Sanjay Batish, said the results mean his patient is at a much higher risk of certain medical conditions. “We worry about hypertension, we worry about kidney cancer, renal cancer, testicular cancer,” said Batish.

Batish’s blood results also revealed high levels of PFAS. While concerned, he said the results arm him and his patients with important information on how to respond, including increased medical screenings to catch potential illnesses early. “Without that information, without the blood testing and urine testing to see what individual levels are, you’re just sort of driving blind,” Batish said.

Burdette’s results hit close to home. His father died from kidney cancer last year, a disease directly linked to the toxin. Both drank Wilmington’s water laced with PFAS for years.

Burdette said he feels like the PFAS in his blood is a ticking time bomb that he doesn’t know will ever explode.

“Every time I get a weird kind of sensation, every time I don’t feel great, always in the back of my mind, I’m going, well, maybe that’s getting cancer or maybe that’s testicular cancer,” he said.

Kemp Burdette with his late father. (WANF-TV, Gray TV)

After learning about the blood results from the Wilmington study, Swafford wants similar testing conducted in Rome. She believes she and her neighbors’ blood are already contaminated.

“That’s concern for a health emergency,” she said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said it has no immediate plans to conduct any blood testing in the Rome area.

“According to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], most people in the United States have measurable amounts of PFAS in their blood, but there is no established PFAS blood level at which a health risk is expected or that predicts health problems,” Nancy Nydam, department spokesperson, said.

The agency’s take on the risk and need for testing may be splitting hairs. While the CDC doesn’t have an established policy on PFAS testing in blood, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released its recommendations on PFAS last year, which provides guidance on blood testing for patients who are likely to have a history of elevated exposure.

Some of the people who solicited the National Academy for its recommendations came from the CDC.

Environmental epidemiologists at the University of Georgia believe the health agency should be doing more.

“As a health department, they need to do this assessment,” said Dr. Jia-Shen Wang, head of UGA’s environmental health science department. “That’s part of their job. That can clearly tell if there is the linkage between exposure and health outcomes.”

Earlier this month, a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey identified nearly half of the tap water in the country was contaminated with some level “forever chemicals.” The agency would not disclose specific testing locations in Georgia but said it collected samples from six homes that use public water utilities and one from a private well.

The Environmental Protection Division is now considering new PFAS limits in drinking water that could be released by the end of the year. According to the Georgia Department of Environmental Control (EPD), about two dozen water utilities tested positive for PFAS at levels above the recommended EPA limits within the past two years.

EPD said it notified the impacted utilities about the EPA’s expected changes to offer potential help to bring them up to compliance, but it’s still up to each utility to upgrade its filtration systems or find a new source of water.

Without a large-scale study similar to what North Carolina conducted, residents concerned with PFAS exposure can opt to test themselves, but it’s not cheap or typically covered by insurance.

Earlier this year, Eurofins launched the first direct-to-consumer, at-home test kit, which can measure 47 different PFAS compounds. It’s self-administered and uses a finger prick for the blood draw. Consumers then mail it to a testing site for analysis. According to its website, kits run about $399 a test.

The Georgia Department of Public Health did not have any recommendations for helping residents measure the impact. Instead, its guidance focuses on reducing PFAS exposure, include installing a home water filtration system, using an alternative water source for drinking, food preparation, cooking, brushing teeth, or any other activity that might result in ingestion of water is another option.

On July 26, U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Michigan), introduced bipartisan legislation to ensure Medicare beneficiaries can get their blood tested at no cost for toxic PFAS chemicals.

Kildee, co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force, said The Expanding Seniors’ Access to PFAS Testing Act would require Medicare to cover PFAS blood testing at no cost to seniors.

The legislation is endorsed by the International Association of Fire Fighters, the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, the American Association for Justice, the Environmental Working Group, On Your Side Action, the Natural Resources Defense Council and Quest Diagnostics.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigative Reporter Andy Pierrotti to look into, email andy.pierrotti@wanf.com.

