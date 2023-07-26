Education
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne, 59, dead inside their car Tuesday. (Source: WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – The bodies of a mother and daughter pair were found in the Green River in Kentucky, according to the Webster County coroner.

Officials said 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne went on a trip to Owensboro but never returned.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found the mother and daughter dead inside their car Tuesday.

Before that, they had last been seen at a Sonic Drive-In just before midnight on Friday.

According to authorities, Payne’s phone pinged in Webster County just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation into cellphone data led first responders to the Onton area in Kentucky, where they used sonar images to find their vehicle.

Sources said their car was found north of a boat ramp in Onton and was pulled from the river shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected in their deaths, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
Khaliyah Jones was laid to rest on Tuesday in McDonough.
‘I’m not mad at her for getting in the car’: Mom speaks out after police chase video of daughter’s accused killer released
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
‘Devastating’ eviction court backlogs impact metro landlords, renters

Latest News

Heard County Braves Football player Antwon Carter recently passed away.
Community mourning death of Heard County High School football player
FDNY give presser on crane collapse
Several owners of downtown Roswell businesses oppose a plan to close Canton Street during peak...
Roswell’s Canton Street Promenade Task Force to meet for first time
Kevin Spacey expresses his thanks after he was found not guilty of sex crimes.
Kevin Spacey responds to verdict
LIVE: Hunter Biden pleads guilty