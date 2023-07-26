Education
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Program’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby boy

Mallory is the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB to have a successful live birth. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Doctors are celebrating a huge milestone after the first woman with a uterus transplant at the University of Alabama at Birmingham gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Mallory, whose last name was not given, was born without a uterus, a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome. Because of this, Mallory was not able to biologically carry her own child.

Two years ago, she joined UAB’s uterus transplant program, the first in the Southeast and the fourth such program in the United States.

Fast forward to this May, Mallory and her husband, Nick, welcomed a baby boy into their family – one that Mallory carried in her transplanted uterus.

Mallory and Nick welcomed a baby boy via uterus transplant.
Mallory and Nick welcomed a baby boy via uterus transplant.(UAB)

Mallory is the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB to have a successful live birth.

UAB said the child is the biological child of Mallory and her husband.

In her first public statement since childbirth, Mallory thanked a long list of doctors who helped her become a mother in a news conference Monday morning.

Doctors at UAB said this is a huge step in the fertility world.

“We are thrilled for Mallory and her husband, Nick, and humbled that they entrusted our UAB Medicine care team to guide them through this long, difficult — and exciting — journey of transplantation, pregnancy and childbirth,” said Anupam Agarwal, M.D., senior vice president for Medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine.

According to UAB, just around 100 uterus transplants have ever been done worldwide, with most women who have uterine factor infertility finding other ways to become a mother, such as surrogacy or adoption. But Mallory’s successful birth at UAB proves that uterus transplants are “a viable option for pregnancy and childbirth at UAB, women and couples now have another option they can explore to treat their specific infertility experience,” the university said.

To find out more about the UAB program or find out if you’re a candidate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Khaliyah Jones was laid to rest on Tuesday in McDonough.
‘I’m not mad at her for getting in the car’: Mom speaks out after police chase video of daughter’s accused killer released
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
Eviction court backlogs are ‘devastating,’ metro Atlanta landlords say

Latest News

1 killed, 3 injured in Cobb County house fire
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose,...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver
The family of Alexis Ware said she has been missing since January 2022.
‘Still angry’: Brother of Black woman missing for over a year reacts to Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax
Crews break ground on 60-story Midtown complex, largest tower in Atlanta in 30 years
Crews break ground on 60-story Midtown complex, largest tower in Atlanta in 30 years