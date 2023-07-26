Education
Recall issued for mozzarella sticks sold at Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark mozzarella sticks are being recalled over undeclared ingredients.
Member’s Mark mozzarella sticks are being recalled over undeclared ingredients.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for mozzarella sticks sold at Sam’s Club stores due to undeclared ingredients.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Rich Products is recalling 15 cases of Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks because they may contain undeclared egg and soy.

Officials said the mozzarella sticks in question were distributed to Sam’s Club stores in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The affected items were sold in 5-pound cardboard box packages with a best-if-used-by date of Dec. 28, 2024, stamped on the side panel and a UPC number of 078742226880 on the back of the package.

The recall was initiated after Rich Products discovered that an incorrect raw material was used during the manufacturing process that introduced egg and soy to the product.

However, egg and soy did not appear in the ingredient listing on the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date but people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, officials said.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Member’s Mark mozzarella sticks have been urged to return the item to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those with further questions can contact the Rich Product Helpline at 1-800-356-7094.

