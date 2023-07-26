Residents say AC hasn’t worked for months in DeKalb County apartments

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents at a DeKalb County apartment complex say they haven’t had air conditioning for months.

Sherlyn Hodges said her unit has been broken since May, but she claims management at Mountain Crest Apartments has done little to fix it.

“It’s just crazy. I’m sitting here right now sweating because it’s hot,” she said.

According to Hodges and several other residents, the most assistance they’ve received is window fans.

“It’s not doing any good, it’s blowing out hot heat also,” Hodges said.

Hodges told Atlanta News First she has health problems, including Asthma.

She said she is concerned the lack of air in this extreme heat will cause problems.

“That’s a scary feeling almost having an Asthma attack and you can hardly breathe,” she said. “And then it’s hot.”

Atlanta News First attempted to reach out to the leasing office of the complex on North Hairston Road on Wednesday, as well as the management company.

We will update this article with a response to the concerns.

