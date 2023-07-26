Roswell’s Canton Street Promenade Task Force to meet for first time

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A newly formed task force will meet for the first time Wednesday evening to begin considering whether to recommend temporary street closures in Roswell’s busy downtown Canton Street district.

The proposal, which Mayor Kurt Wilson first introduced in the spring, aims to make the town’s historic district off-limits to vehicles during peak times, creating a walkable promenade.

It would also solve a safety issue, Wilson said, noting that fast-moving cars wouldn’t be able to zip past crowds of shoppers and restaurant patrons as they dine on sidewalk patios.

Several Canton Street business owners oppose the plan, saying they’ll likely lose customers because they’ll have to park farther away. They want city leaders to wait until a planned parking deck nearby is built before considering such a proposal.

Earlier this month, city leaders went ahead and created a task force, tapping seven residents and stakeholders to study the street closure concept and make recommendations to the city. The most vocal opponents were not named to the task force, leaving some to claim they were “blackballed.”

“This is a serious decision that will have consequences for those of us who operate businesses on Canton Street and who live in the Canton Street mixed-use district,” said Rand Cabus, owner of Mojo Vinyl Records.

RELATED: Downtown Roswell business owners oppose city’s pedestrian promenade plan

The task force was given 45 days from its July 11th formation to prepare recommendations, but since the first meeting was postponed due to scheduling conflicts, concerned residents said they’re hoping the city will extend the deadline.

“We hope the city will reset the clock to give this task force more time to thoroughly study all of the impacts a closure would have,” said Cabus.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Roswell City Hall.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.