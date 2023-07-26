Education
WATCH: Georgia High School Football Media Day

By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday marks the first Georgia High School Football Media Day, where players and coaches across the state drum up excitement for the upcoming football season.

The event, which is hosted by Score Atlanta and The Georgia High School Football Daily, is being held at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers campus across from the Georgia State Convocation Center. All high school football teams across the state are invited to step on one of five stages, where the head coach, seniors and top underclassmen will be highlighted.

“High school football is truly a statewide event in Georgia,” Todd Holcomb, co-founder of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association said. “It needs a statewide event like this to showcase the sport and to get the excitement started for the new season. And it will be something that the high school players attending will always remember.”

Atlanta News First will be streaming the event live starting at 9:45 a.m. right here or on the ANF+ app on Roku, FireTV and AppleTV.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

