Water restored after pipe bursts at northeast Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Imagine waking up to brush your teeth, only to realize there is no running water. That was the reality for dozens of people living at the Ansley Forest apartment complex in northeast Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

Plumbers said a two-inch pipe that branches off from a water main, burst, causing water to shoot into the air for hours like a geyser.

“I actually woke up yesterday morning and saw a little bubble coming up,” said Wayne Clinton, a resident. Clinton said he has lived in the apartment complex for more than a decade.

He said he was not shocked to see that several cars were hit hard with water in this particular area of the parking lot. At one point, water reached up to the tires of cars.

“It is a double drain but when it’s a monsoon and it gets some of the debris going in there and blocks up, it turns into a pond,” said Clinton. “It got worse through the night, and there was water all over the neighborhood,” said Alex Marques, a resident.

Several people woke up to the Wednesday morning mess, calling their car insurance companies immediately. Alex Marques said he is taking his car straight to the dealership.

“When I saw my car, I didn’t see the water because it’s a little bit higher, but I saw some people here with cars with some water,” said Marques.

“I’m going to let them know what’s happened here and what they recommend me to do,” he said.

Atlanta Watershed Management crews responded to the scene but quickly handed it over to private plumbers since it happened on private property. They were able to get to the pipe and restore water service later in the morning.

“There are certain things we’ve come to expect and need as far as our day-to-day life, electricity is two of them,” said Clinton.

