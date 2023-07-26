Woman fatally shot in parking garage of Midtown Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was found dead in the parking garage of an apartment complex in Midtown.

Officers responded to the Mark at West Midtown apartment complex on Bishop Street at around 7:39 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got to the scene, they found a young woman in the parking garage area with a gunshot wound.

No arrest has been reported at this time. A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.

