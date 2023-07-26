Woman fatally shot in parking garage of Midtown Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was found dead in the parking garage of an apartment complex in Midtown.
Officers responded to the Mark at West Midtown apartment complex on Bishop Street at around 7:39 p.m. Wednesday.
When they got to the scene, they found a young woman in the parking garage area with a gunshot wound.
No arrest has been reported at this time. A homicide investigation is underway.
This is a developing story.
