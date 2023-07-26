Education
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman fatally shot in parking garage of Midtown Atlanta apartment complex, police say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was found dead in the parking garage of an apartment complex in Midtown.

Officers responded to the Mark at West Midtown apartment complex on Bishop Street at around 7:39 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got to the scene, they found a young woman in the parking garage area with a gunshot wound.

No arrest has been reported at this time. A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
Khaliyah Jones was laid to rest on Tuesday in McDonough.
‘I’m not mad at her for getting in the car’: Mom speaks out after police chase video of daughter’s accused killer released
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
‘Devastating’ eviction court backlogs impact metro landlords, renters

Latest News

AVPride Summer Camp
Fayette County summer camp refreshes kids’ minds ahead of new school year
Fayette County summer camp refreshes kids’ minds ahead of new school year
4 people injured in Cobb County home
4 injured in massive Cobb County house fire, investigation underway
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner called poll workers the lifeblood of elections
Forsyth County is looking for poll workers, here’s how you can become one