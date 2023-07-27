20-year-old GSU student becomes youngest franchise owner of superfood café

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Aahil Lalani remembers the taste of his first acai bowl filled with all kinds of fresh fruit and crunchy granola.

Years later, the now 20-year-old Georgia State student isn’t working for the franchise ‘Frutta Bowls that serves them.

He’s the owner of a brand-new location in Cumming.

“My dad opened his first business when he was around my age too in India, so that definitely inspired me,” said Lalani.

Lalani comes from a family of immigrants who started off working fast food jobs and eventually saved up the money to buy a few small grocery stores.

“I used to be dropped there right after school and just sleep on the counter some days, so I definitely grew up seeing how much work ethic they had. How much time and devotion they had to the business,” he said.

The finance major decided it was his turn to pursue his entrepreneurial goals. And with some loans and his family’s help, Lalani took a gap semester to make his new business possible.

“They’re all very supportive. The one big thing is don’t leave school,” said Lalani.

Lalani hopes all the time and money he’s poured into his business pays off. And eventually, he wants to open more ‘Frutta Bowls’ locations nearby.

For now, he has a message for anyone with dreams big or small.

“As far as thinking you’re incapable because of your age, that should never be a factor,” he said.

Lalani’s Frutta Bowls location at the shopping center ‘The Collection at Forsyth’ will open for its soft launch on Friday, July 28th.

The grand opening will be this August.

