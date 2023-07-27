Atlanta icon Shanti Das creates podcast focusing on mental and physical wellness and hip-hop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Prominent Atlanta hip-hop pioneer, community activist, and mental health advocate Shanti Das created a new podcast focusing on helping improve health and wellness.

To Das, the word ”mibo“ derives from mind and body. Around two years ago, Das recalled having surgery to remove her gallbladder and being really sick in the hospital wondering what was going on.

“That was scary to have that happen to me and not know what was going on,” Das said. “That was when she decided to take a step back and take better care of her body. I thought about doing a podcast and it was just an idea. It didn’t really come into fruition until this year. I thought with hip-hop turning 50, it would be a great time to interview hip-hop artists because as a community, we deal with so much from a mental and physical standpoint and things aren’t always addressed.”

Das is a former LaFace music executive and prominent music industry veteran who has paved the way for many artists during the past three decades. She worked closely with the hip-hop group OutKast, the Dungeon Family, Usher, Goodie Mob, and other music icons.

Das recalled a time during the COVID-19 pandemic when she did a health and wellness check-in on her Instagram live that she later added to YouTube channel and began as the inspiration for her new podcast.

“It was almost as if I started the mibo show during the pandemic,” Das said. “I started the wellness check-in, almost like saying yeah to wellness. I’ve interviewed everyone from Swizz Beatz, to Ludacris, to Chuck D from Public Enemy, Common, and Tisha Campbell talking about mental health and wellness and their experiences. Essentially, I started my own show during the pandemic. This journey really started during the pandemic and is just a way for me to take it full circle and do a real show.”

Das said one of her colleagues who works at Johnson & Johnson agreed to provide experts for the mibo show who could not only relate to the hip hop legends’ lived experiences, but to also help provide resources.

Das’ interest in the music industry began after she was introduced to a V-103 program director in the late 80′s. She then interned at Capitol Records in Atlanta between her summer breaks at Syracuse University before getting hired at LaFace Records in the early 1990′s.

“That was what started it off. My first record I ever worked was, “Player’s Ball” by OutKast. That is still one of those I can’t believe it happened moments,” Das said. “Then, I went on the road with Toni Braxton, TLC and then worked with Usher. It’s been quite a run in the music business.”

Das then worked at Arista, Columbia and Motown Records where she later decided to leave the industry. In 2010, Das returned home to Atlanta after decades in the music business. She said her health and wellness journey began when one of her best friends took her own life just a few years later. The death of Das’ best friend opened up a lot of wounds about her father completing suicide. That was when Das decided to get the help that she needed and later created Silence the Shame, a nonprofit mental health organization.

“I’ve gone through mental and physical health issues over the years,” Das said. “So, I decided last year to take more of an approach to focus on mental and physical health, whole health and what that looked like.”

Earlier in Das’ career, she said there wasn’t as much awareness or focus on mental health in the industry.

“Artists had rigorous schedules all of the time. We would hear buzz words like “stressed out, overwhelmed or tired.” Conversations weren’t really a thing back then. It wasn’t something we though much of. We just worked, worked and worked. We just worked like 18-hour days and sometimes more. The video shoot for the song, “No Scrubs” was almost a 24-hour shoot. It was definitely a lot on us,” she said.

Das said she is dedicated to helping eliminate mental health stigmas.

Created in 2016, Silence the Shame is a Georgia nonprofit organization created as a mental health and stigma reduction campaign by Das. She previously said that she wanted to create an organization to help other people battling mental health and other issues to “silence their shame.”

According to Das, May 5 is National Silence the Shame Day. On Sept. 30, Silence the Shame will host an interactive forum to discuss how to reduce health disparities.

“I’m a very spiritual person and I believe in supporting people when it’s not in front of the camera. Life is hard and sometimes little kind gestures go a long way,” Das said. “I’m grateful. Health, hip-hop and culture is really important and I’m happy to be at the forefront of the conversation right now and leading these conversations.”

The first two episodes of the mibo show podcast feature icons Run DMC and Doug E. Fresh speaking about mental health, and stroke prevention respectively.

The next episode features Big Tigger. Das said she is going to be doing an interview about women’s health with YoYo and MC Lyte.

For more information on Silence the Shame, click here.

You can watch the mibo Podcast on YouTube and all podcast platforms.

